Charges dismissed against woman accused in death of newborns

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Charges have been dismissed against a Chattanooga woman accused of taking drugs and causing the death of her newborns.

According to court records, the case of Tiffany Roberts was dismissed by the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office.

- Advertisement -

She was charged with first degree murder, aggravated child abuse or neglect under Haley’s Law, with a viable fetus as a victim.

Officers say after she prematurely gave birth to twins, she tested positive for the drug ecstasy.