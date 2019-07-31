Ruby Falls hidden irrigation system wins Conservation award

LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, Tennessee (WDEF) – Ruby Falls will be getting an environmental stewardship award tomorrow in Franklin, Tennessee.

It is awarded though the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

This environmental stewardship award is reserved for companies that go above and beyond in their efforts at conservation.

Ruby Falls’ efforts for sustainability began with adding solar panels 10 years ago.

Its latest project incorporated several other green ideas into the design.

President and CEO Hugh Morrow explains one of the features that helped them win the award.

“Underneath us here, on the Village Plaza, we installed an irrigation system, where we gather some of the oncoming rain that we might have, that runs off of our property, and we gather it in two 8,000 gallon tanks directly underneath me, and we do all the irrigation of this area.”

Other local companies to receive the award have been EPB, The Chattanooga Airport, Greenspaces, CARTA, and The Flying Squirrel.