DUNLAP, Tennessee (WDEF) – Dunlap Police arrested a 52 year old man when employees reported that he was prowling the Walmart parking lot at seven in the morning.

They called police saying he had broken into a worker’s vehicle.

Police say they found more on David Lee Northcutt when they picked him up.

They say he had $180 worth of merchandise taken from the store, plus a small amount of meth.

He has been charged with Car Burglary, Theft and Drug Possession.