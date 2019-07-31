Mother Nature Interferes With First Day of Mocs Camp

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The Mocs were supposed to open fall camp on Wednesday afternoon, but bad weather forced the team to move their practice session to the evening.

Chattanooga is looking to improve on last year’s 6-5 record under a new head coach in Rusty Wright.

Mother nature did her best to ruin the start of fall practice for UTC.

Said Wright:”Getting off the bus and then hitting lightning. Yeah that’s a lot of fun.”

Should be fun watching the Mocs offense.

They return just about everybody, including the whole offensive line.

Said quarterback Nick Tiano:”You guys will see it come this fall for sure. It’s going to be different. A little faster. More exciting. Hopefully we’ll be able to put up some points. We’re really excited. I think it fits our schemes or personnel really well.”

Receiver Bryce Nunnelly is back after a break-out sophomore season.

Today he was named to the Payton Award watch list for the best player in FCS football.

Reporter:”How can you top last season?”

Said Nunnelly:”I’m not really thinking about topping it. I’m just thinking about being better every single day. That part will take care of itself. If I have more yards, or if I have more catches. It doesn’t matter. I just want more wins.”

Defensively, there’s a lot of room for improvement.

Said Wright:”Besides four juniors and a safety we weren’t very good in the spring. Now it was a new scheme. New group. New way of doing things.”

Said defensive back Brandon Dowdell:”As far as emphasizing defense, we are putting everything on being more aggressive. Attacking the guys. Attacking opponents at all times.”

And the players seem to be digging the Rusty Wright’s coaching style.

Reporter:”Describe Rusty Wright.”

Tiano:”I mean you know old school.”

Dowdell:”Rusty Wright. Old school.”

Reporter:”Do you feel like an old school coach?”

Said Wright:”I don’t feel like one, but I probably tell them the truth more than they’ve heard growing up and being more honest with them about things. Tell them when things are good, and tell them when things are bad, and not sugar coating it for them.”