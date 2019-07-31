Man Injured In Officer Involved Shooting

A man was injured in an officer involved shooting early Wednesday morning.

It happened in the 3700 block of Kellys Ferry Road around 4:30am.

A family member or a friend of the victim called 9-1-1 to report an emotional crisis.

While at the scene, the victim pointed a gun at police.

That is when officers fired shots at him.

He was transported to a local hospital.

Police don’t know the extent of the man’s injuries.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s office is now investigating the shooting.