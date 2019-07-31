Hamilton Place Mall suffers flash flooding from afternoon storms

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton Place Mall had to close their food court because of flash flooding this afternoon.

And several stores also closed because of the flooding.

Customer videos show water coming through the ceilings of one store, and crews cleaning up streams or puddles of water in the mall.

Water rose to the hoods of several vehicles in the parking lot.

Workers were using baggies as they tried to dry out the food court area.

Mall spokesperson Taylor Bostwick said “Rain got the better of us at Hamilton place.”

“We had flash flooding so we had rain come up in our parking lot.. it overwhelmed our systems and washed some dirt and debris in of our gutters from the curbs.

Shopper video shows water streaming through the ceiling at Sephora.

Bostwick added “There are only a couple of retailers around the food court… are closed at the moment.”

The Mall has brought in an outside company to help them with the water cleanup.