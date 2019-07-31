Hamilton County Commissioners question the new school budget

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Some Hamilton County Commissioners aren’t happy with the new budget the school board has presented them with.

The school board had to cut down their original request after the Commission rejected a tax hike to pay for it.

On Wednesday morning, several commissioners peppered Department of Education officials with questions on teacher raises, facilities maintenance and other issues.

They wondered why the 2.5 percent teacher’s raise was left out.

One was Chip Baker, who voted for the original budget with the tax increase.

“I’m not real happy with the result. Because you heard up here our focus… and we don’t have line item veto.. is about the teachers. And you’ve got 12 million going back in the fund balance, I just don’t get why we can’t take care of the teachers a little better.”

The commission is scheduled to vote on the budget at next week’s meeting.