Cleveland cuts bus rides for students living close to school

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Some students at Cleveland High School will not be able to take the bus to school.

The Parent Responsibility Zone will be in place for Cleveland High School beginning on Monday, which is the first day of school.

Parents will have to provide transportation each day for students that live within a 1 point five radius of the school.

The director of schools says this change is because of Tennessee laws regarding transportation funding.

“With the high school we thought that was a good area to start because while not everyone has a car or drives to school. You do have more of an opportunity for students who might drive themselves to school already or might ride with a brother or sister or friend or have a parent who can transport them.”

Cleveland City Schools will phase in the Parent Responsibility Zones for other schools in the coming years.