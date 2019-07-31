Chattanooga Police shoot suspect who was holding hostages

UPDATE:

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office reports that the man shot by Chattanooga Police this morning has died.

The man was 42 year old Jerry Reeves.

_______

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police shot a suspect in an early morning hostage situation in Lookout Valley.

It happened around 4:30 AM at a home in the 3700 block of Kellys Ferry Road.

When officers arrived, they were told that a man was armed with a long gun and holding three hostages.

They say they ordered him to drop the gun and come out.

He did come out, but he did not drop the gun.

Police say he raised his weapon toward police and they opened fire.

He is being treated at a local hospital.

Police say they found the weapon.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office will handle the investigation and the officers have been put on administrative leave while the investigation is underway.

If you have any more information on the shooting, please called 423-698-2525.