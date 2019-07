CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Officials say high winds have damaged the dome at Chattanooga’s Metropolitan Airport.

The damage looks like insulation was torn out of the roof.

Albert Waterhouse who represents the airport calls the winds two separate microbursts, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

He says that there is some leaking going on just inside the front door.

No one was hurt.

We’ve seen several severe thunderstorm warnings in our area this afternoon.