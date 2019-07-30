Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – July 30th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Typical Summer Weather With Scattered Storms Most Likely Wednesday!



Expect fair to partly cloudy skies through the morning, and a few sprinkles are possible. It will stay warm and a little more on the muggy side with lows near 70 along with some patchy fog.

For This Afternoon: Another hot day for Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and highs near 91. A few isolated mainly afternoon showers and storms will pop up. A few spotty storms are also possible tonight, with lows once again near 70.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds for Wednesday with scattered late day showers and storms more likely with highs in the upper 80’s. A few isolated afternoon storms with highs around 90 for Thursday.

Typical summer time weather will set up for the end of the week and the weekend with highs around 90 and only isolated, primarily late afternoon showers and storms through Sunday.

90 & 70 are our typical highs and lows for this time of July. Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

