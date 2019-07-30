UTC Women’s Basketball Schedule Features Home Date With Big 10 Foe

(gomocs.com) CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The schedule never gets easy for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s basketball team. Head coach Katie Burrows announced the 2019-20 slate and it is loaded once again.

“We are in for another competitive season of basketball,” Burrows said. “With return games to Louisville, N.C. State and South Dakota State, to name a few, it is sure to be a challenge. And we’re always up for the challenge.”

Eight of Chattanooga’s opponents advanced to the 2019 postseason. Five teams made it the NCAA Tournament and three played in the WNIT. Louisville (@ 11/21) fell to UConn in the Elite Eight. The Cardinals tied Notre Dame for the ACC regular season title and lost to the Irish in the ACC tournament final. NC State (@ 12/19) placed third in the ACC and advanced to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 under former UTC head coach Wes Moore.

Chattanooga will travel to Brookings, S.D. to take on South Dakota State (@ 12/11). The Jackrabbits earned a No. 6 seed in the NCAA and advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time in school and Summit League history. Belmont (@ 11/6) won the OVC and advanced to its second straight and third overall NCAA Tournament, falling to South Carolina in the opening round.

Cincinnati (@ 11/19) and Ohio (12/29) each advanced to the Elite Eight of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament while Northern Colorado fell in the opening round.

Southern Conference foe Mercer earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament for a second straight year while Furman made its second appearance in the WNIT. The Bears gave Iowa a run, falling 66-61 while the Paladins lost handily to Virginia Tech on the Hokies’ home court.

The Mocs will host Lee University on October 29 in an exhibition match-up for an early look at the 2019-20 squad. UTC will open home play against Hampton on November 9. The Mocs defeated the Pirates last season in Hampton.

The Boilermakers of Purdue will make their first appearance in Chattanooga to take on UTC. The two teams will have a first-ever meeting on November 14.

“We’re also excited to be bringing Purdue in for a game this season,” Burrows said. “We don’t often get to host a Big 10 opponent so that will be a nice change for us.”

Austin Peay and the Mocs will meet for the 40th time in program history on November 24 at the Roundhouse. It will be a second match-up for the Mocs and Northern Colorado on November 27. Last year’s game in Greeley, Colo., went into overtime with a last-second UTC shot in extra time falling short.

Troy returns to the Mocs slate for the first time since 2002 on December 15. UTC is 3-1 all-time against the Trojans and won each of the last three meetings. Ohio closes out the regular season non-conference slate for the Mocs on December 29.

Chattanooga’s road contests will put the Mocs to the test. UTC will open the season on the road at Belmont on November 6. After a quick trip home, UTC will head north to Liberty on November 11. The Mocs will have a two-game swing beginning in Cincinnati on November 19 and a journey across the border to Louisville two days later.

Following a two-game home stand, the Mocs will open December at Eastern Kentucky on the first. December 8 will see the Mocs head across the state to face UT Martin and on December 11, UTC will fly west to battle the Jackrabbits of South Dakota State.

After hosting former head coach Wes Moore and NC State last season, the Mocs will travel to the newly renovated Reynolds Coliseum to face the Wolfpack in the final road trip of the non-conference slate on December 19.

The Mocs will start the SoCon season on the road at Western Carolina on January 9 then off to UNCG two days later. At home the following weekend, UTC will host Wofford on January 16 and Furman on the 18th.

A three-game road trip will begin at Samford on Thursday, January 23 then over to Mercer on January 25. East Tennessee State will open the next month on February 1 at Brooks Gym in Johnson City.

The Spartans will come to the McKenzie Arena on February 6 followed by Western Carolina on the eighth. UTC will be at Furman (2/13) and Wofford (2/15) the next weekend and then host three for the season finale. Mercer begins the show at the Roundhouse on February 20 followed by Samford on February 22. The Mocs will close out the regular season and honor its seniors on LEAP DAY, February 29.

The men’s and women’s teams have four double-headers on the schedule. They will be November 9 vs. Hampton, December 15 vs. Troy, February 22 vs. Samford and the season-finale on February 29 against the Bucs.

2019-20 Women’s Basketball Schedule

10/29 Lee (exhibition)

11/6 at Belmont (DH)

11/9 Hampton

11/11 at Liberty

11/14 Purdue

11/19 at Cincinnati

11/21 at Louisville

11/24 Austin Peay

11/27 Northern Colorado

12/1 at Eastern Kentucky

12/8 at UT Martin

12/11 at South Dakota State

12/15 Troy (DH)

12/19 at NC State

12/29 Ohio

1/9 • at Western Carolina

1/11 • at UNCG

1/16 • Wofford

1/18 • Furman

1/23 • at Samford

1/25 • at Mercer

2/1 • at East Tennessee State

2/6 • UNCG

2/8 • Western Carolina

2/13 • at Furman

2/15 • at Wofford

2/20 • Mercer

2/22 • Samford (DH)

2/29 • East Tennessee State (DH)

3/5-8 Southern Conference Tournament – Asheville, N.C.

Home game in bold.