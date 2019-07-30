Small plane crash lands at Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Air traffic was affected this afternoon at CHA after a small plane made a crash landing.

The rear landing gear would not come down, so the plane crash landed on the air strip at Lovell Field.

- Advertisement -

The plane came to a stop in the grass next to the runway.

None of the passengers on board were injured.

But commercial flights were halted while crews worked to remove the plane.

This incident was not related to the storm that caused damage to the dome of the airport earlier in the afternoon.