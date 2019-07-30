Sheriff says he doesn’t think man who fired shots inside restaurant was aiming at anyone

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – We’re learning more about a shooting in a Whitfield County restaurant over the weekend.

The sheriff tells News 12 that 71-year-old Douglas Dennard fired a gun inside Los MaGueys Mexican restaurant on Saturday.

According to the incident report, Dennard fired his gun inside the Tunnel Hill restaurant because “someone stole his wallet and he was in fear for his life”.

One witness told deputies Dennard had 4 shots of tequila and got his own beer from a refrigerator.

Sheriff Scott Chitwood told us “Whatever tipped him off, if it was clearly just the alcohol, too much but irregardless, he pulled a handgun out and fired it about three warning shots… I don’t think that he deliberately pointed it intentionally at any one person.”

According to the incident report, Dennard was very intoxicated and uncooperative at the jail.