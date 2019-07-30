Prince Harry wants only 2 kids out of concern for the planet

Prince Harry said he and Meghan Markle expect to have two children “maximum,” citing concerns for the future of the planet. The Duke of Sussex revealed his family plans in the September issue of British Vogue, guest edited by Duchess Meghan.

Speaking with activist and renowned primatologist Jane Goodall, Harry opened up about his recent climate change activism.

- Advertisement -

“What we need to remind everybody is: these are things that are happening now,” Harry said about the climate crisis. “We are already living in it. We are the frog in the water and it’s already been brought to the boil. Which is terrifying.”

Harry also told Goodall that his views towards environmentalism have shifted since the birth of his first child, baby Archie, in May.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, with their newborn son, Archie, on May 8, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP

“I view it differently now, without question,” he said. “But I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children…”

“Not too many!” Goodall interrupted, laughing.

“Two, maximum!” Harry replied. “But I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation.”

Harry has spoken out about climate change in the past, and the couple’s Instagram account pledged in a post late last month to raise awareness of environmental issues in July.

Harry interviewed Goodall for the September issue of British Vogue, which also features a conversation between Meghan and former first lady Michelle Obama. Other change-making women in the issue include climate activist Greta Thunberg and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, among many others.

The magazine goes on sale Friday, August 2.