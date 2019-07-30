Murphy billboard attacks “4 horsemen” members of Congress

MURPHY, North Carolina (WDEF) – A gun store owner in Murphy, North Carolina is jumping into a national political controversy for their advertisement.

Cherokee Guns has posted a billboard of “The 4 Horsemen.”

The billboard calls the liberal democrats “idiots.”

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan have also been called the squad.

President Trump has accused them of being America-haters who should leave the country if they aren’t happy here.

Critics called his tweet racist.

Photos of the new billboard has been shown across the country.

And now the gunshop is making bumper stickers available of the image because of the demands.e same graphic.