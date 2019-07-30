Mocs Receiver Bryce Nunnelly Earns National Preseason Honors

(gomocs.com) UTC junior Bryce Nunnelly earned a spot on the STATS Preseason All-American second-team today. This is the second national preseason honor for the Cleveland, Tenn., native, who was also a preseason first team All-Southern Conference selection by the league’s coaches.
Nunnelly, the recipient of the Parks McCall Memorial Athletic Scholarship, was first team All-SoCon last season. He is coming off an outstanding sophomore campaign where he finished second in the SoCon and sixth in the nation with 112.5 receiving yards per game.
He was just as impressive in the classroom, earning Academic All-SoCon and CoSIDA Google Cloud Academic All-District as a Mechanical Engineering major.
The Mocs open practice on Wednesday, July 31, in preparation for the 2019 season. The opener is set for Thursday, Aug. 29, against Eastern Illinois at 7:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) at Finley Stadium.