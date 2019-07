JASPER, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Marion county man has drowned as he attempted to catch a runaway boat last night.

According to the Marion county News and a TWRA spokesman, Lamar Graham lost his life after wading out to catch a boat that drifted away as he tried to insert a boat plug.

It happened at the Bennett Lake boat ramp, north of Haletown off highway 27.

Graham was known as an avid fisherman.