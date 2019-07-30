Lookouts Rally For 6-5 Win Over the Smokies

(lookouts.com) Chattanooga broke out the bats, beating the Smokies 6-5 in an offensive shootout.

The Lookouts got the bats going in the first inning as Jose Siri crushed his eleventh homerun of the year to give Chattanooga a 1-0 lead. That is Siri’s second consecutive game with a leadoff dinger, and his third of the series.

The Smokies stormed back in the second inning as Giosker Amaya grounded into a fielder’s choice to tie the game up at 1-1.

Then Tennessee tallied another run in the fourth inning as Viamel Machin plated Amaya on a sac fly to left field to take the score to 2-1.

In the bottom of the fifth Chattanooga took advantage of their opportunities as Lookouts starter Tony Santillan helped himself from the plate with a lead-off double. Santillan would eventually score as he was moved over to third, then driven in on a sac fly from Alfredo Rodriguez to inch the score closer as the Smokies dwindled 3-2.

As the score would remain in a dead heat, the arms were on display trading zeros on both sides.

Lookouts righty Tony Santillan tallied his third consecutive start of giving up three runs or less, as he tossed five strong innings, allowing three earned, on six hits, with one strikeout.

Tennessee starter RHP Alex Lange was also dealing on the mound, as he netted a quality start going six innings deep, allowing a pair of runs, on six hits, while striking out four.

As both bullpens kept their teams in the game, it was the Lookouts who rallied in the eighth.

Chattanooga led the off the inning with back-to-back doubles from both Alfredo Rodriguez and Stuart Fairchild as they knotted the score back up at three. Then it was Jonathan India who gave the Lookouts the lead 4-3 as he drove in Rodriguez on a sac fly to center. The Lookouts were not done offensively as Gavin LaValley drew a walk, and Tyler Stephenson blasted his fifth dinger of the year to extend the lead 6-3.

The Smokies were down but not out, as they rallied for a pair of runs, but fell short as LHP Juan Martinez shut the door for his seventh save of the year.

Chattanooga is back tomorrow for a 7:15 PM start in the finale as newest Lookout RHP Wendolyn Bautista (0-0, 6.97 ERA) gets the ball vs. RHP Erick Leal (1-2, 5.91 ERA).