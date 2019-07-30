Family distributes backpacks in honor of “Tater”

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The family of Gabriel ‘Tater’ Singleton is distributing backpacks filled with school supplies for children at the Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Erlanger.

The boy who was known as “Tater” got his wish to meet Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson back in 2016 after posting a request on Facebook.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, his family began collecting school supplies for other patients in the Cancer center that year.

Tater passed away from his disease in 2016, but his family continues the tradition for the third year.

Several other organizations are contributing to the project, including Lana’s Love.

Tater’s mom Lulu explains their reason for the initiative.

“He just had a really big heart and always wanted to help people – he didn’t want anybody to be sad or worried or anything like that, so we wanted to carry his memory and honor him and try to help other people too.”

In addition to the school supplies, they also presented the children with a lunch box and bags stuffed with other classroom supplies.