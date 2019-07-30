Demolition looming for building with country music legacy

ATLANTA (AP) – Thousands of petitioners are hoping to stop the demolition of a downtown Atlanta building where the first country hit song is believed to have been recorded.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Fiddlin’ John Carson likely recorded “Little Log Cabin in the Lane” in the building in 1923.

Last month, a Myrtle Beach-based developer planning to build a 21-story Margaritaville-themed hotel obtained a permit to tear the building down. The lot where the building currently stands would be used for dumpsters and grease traps next to the hotel’s first-floor restaurant.

So far, more than 8,000 people have signed an online petition to preserve the building.

Atlanta resident and architect Kyle Kessler started the petition. He says he may stand between the building and the demolition crew if it stops the building’s destruction.

