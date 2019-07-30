City Council approves Business Improvement District system

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – After a false start, Chattanooga’s City Council has approved a BID board ordinance.

The final vote was 6 to 3.

- Advertisement -

The Business Improvement District allows owners in the zone pay a fee to get enhanced services.

Some examples would be street cleaning, installing benches, or new security features.

But critics it would give un-elected board members the power to tax and could lead to gentrification of the business district.

The original proposal failed, but it was revived for a second try.

The River City Company has pushed for it.

In a statement after tonight’s vote, the group said “we’re proud that property owners and businesses stepped up so boldly to say, “we believe downtown Chattanooga can be even better, and we’re willing to pay for it.” It’s this spirit that’s gotten us further than many other mid-sized cities.”

The statement encourages critics to attend BID meetings and “apply to the board.”

“BIDs are fair and equitable tools for everyone in the district to both support and benefit from additional services.”

The River City Company says ambassadors and cleaning crews will arrive in the district by early 2020.