Chattanooga Police identify victim in deadly Pinewood Avenue shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police identify the victim of a deadly shooting on Pinewood Avenue.

It happened Tuesday at 2:30 a.m. at the Hamilton Pines apartment complex.

Investigators say Joel Ervin was getting out of a car when he was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The CPD Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct further investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. People can remain anonymous.

This is the third deadly shooting in Chattanooga in five days.