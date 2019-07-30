CCS Hoping to Make Some Noise Minus Mondo

Chattanooga Christian has been to the playoff the last two years, but in order to make another post-season trip this fall, the Chargers must replace perhaps the best player in school history.

Mark Mariakis didn’t have to draw up many plays with Mondo Ellison in the backfield. Just give him the ball, and let Mondo draw up the oohs and aahs.

Now the Chargers bolt into a new year without big Mondo.

Said defensive back Marcus Hinton:”Mondo was a big part of our team. I did have a lot of questions, but it’s like he graduated and all, so we really can’t stay on Mondo. We’ve got to move on.”

Said head coach Mark Mariakis:”Most everybody knew last year Mondo was going to be the bell cow kid. He was going to get it 8 out of 10 times, and we were successful doing that. Right now we feel like we’ve got four guys in the backfield that can make some noise.”

Might be hard to make some noise early.

CCS opens with McCallie, Baylor, and Whitwell.

Said Mariakis:”You better be ready right out of the chute. We don’t have any tune-up gams.”

Reporter:”Size wise. Do you stack up pretty good with your district and your region.”

Said Mariakis:”No. (chuckles) We’re not big. There’s no secret behind it. You can watch us warming up.”

Said running back Roderick Young:”Most teams we do play have bigger guys than us. We have heart, so we still play our best and hope for the best.”

And if you combine heart with speed, then you might have something.

Mariakis:”I learned when I was at Ridgeland all those years it’s hard to beat speed because you can’t catch it. Hopefully we will have that this year more than we’ve ever had since I’ve been at CCS.”