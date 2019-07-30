CARTA buying electric buses with federal grants

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – CARTA will use a federal grant to replace diesel buses with all-electric models.

The Transit Administration picked Chattanooga’s transit system as one of the 38 they will invest in this year, and the only one in Tennessee.

CARTA executive director Lisa Maragnano says “We will purchase 2 to 3 all electric 35 foot transit coaches.”

“Our regular fixed route coaches we have three on the road right now from BYD. Those have been on the road almost a year now.”

“So we are really excited about the prospect of getting more in.”

“We also have another grant that we received last year for an additional three electric vehicles. So we’re hoping to have at least six more.. maybe a few more in after that.”