Braves Trade For Texas Rangers Reliever Chris Martin

(press release) ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves tonight announced the club acquired right-handed reliever Chris Martin from the Texas Rangers in exchange for left-handed pitcher Kolby Allard.

Martin, 33, went 0-2 with four saves and a 3.08 ERA (13 ER/38.0 IP) in 38 games out of the bullpen for Texas this season. He struck out 43 and walked just four, and entered play tonight with the fifth-best BB/9 rate in the majors among qualifying relievers at 0.95.

The 6-foot-8, 225-pound native of Arlington, TX, is in his second season with the Rangers, joining Texas as a free agent in December of 2017. He spent two years in Japan from 2015-2017, while also playing for Colorado and New York (AL).

Originally drafted by the Rockies in the 21st round of the 2005 First-Year Player Draft, Martin owns a career record of 1-9 in 124 games, all in relief. Since returning from Japan, Martin has a 3.84 ERA (34 ER/79.2) in 84 games with 80 strikeouts and nine walks.