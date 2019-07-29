Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – July 29th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – The Hot & Humid Conditions Slowly Returning, Plus Higher Shower & Storm Chances.



A mild but muggy morning begins the final week of July. Most areas between 65 & 70, with a few areas of fog, especially in those areas where we got rain Sunday.

Monday Afternoon should be fairly nice again, with highs in the upper 80s with partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Rain Chances remain minimal today.

Monday Night: A few more clouds building in, probably a few more areas of fog, and lows in and around the city nearing 70.

Tuesday: A little more typical Summer weather will return for Tuesday, with a few widely scattered afternoon showers and storms returning Tuesday and continuing through the middle of the week.

Typical summer time showers start to pop up every day towards the end of the week as the heat and humidity builds back in and we enter more of a moist pattern.

90 & 70 are our typical highs and lows for this time of July. Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

