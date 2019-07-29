Unum awards Hamilton County teachers for engaging students

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – UNUM gave back $50,000,000 to 63 teachers on Monday.

Those teachers awarded were chosen due to their effective and creative ways to engage students and improve their learning levels.

This is part of Unum’s Strong Schools Grants program.

Unum’s Chief Supply Officer Wendy Gibson tells us “We are very excited about our partnership between UNUM and the Hamilton County Department of Education. For the last 10 years, we have been involved with the department of education and we have given over 538 strong schools grants and we are very excited about that.”

4th Grade Teacher Bridget Beesley adds “We have power as teachers, and I feel like kids need to know that we are together and that I am a facilitator and I understand that relationships and emotional learning are just as important as academic.”

Since the programs start in 2009, over 5 hundred teachers have been awarded.