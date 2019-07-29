STEM School Jubilee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Thousands of students came together in Hamilton County to celebrate all things related to science, technology, engineering and math.

The 5th Annual STEM Jubilee took place last May at the STEM School Chattanooga.

It introduced 4,000 students to a variety of different high tech concepts.

Alayna Baker was the co-event student leader.

She says the event broke the Tennessee state record for the biggest statewide the school-based STEM event.

“We have over a hundred booths that are being shown here. So you can do anything as far as like watching robotics from STEM High School, or, for example, like in the background we have like the robotics.”

Nick Fontaine also served as a co-event student leader.

“It’s just trying to get them more interested in the STEM education and get them to see just how engaging, and fun it can be.”