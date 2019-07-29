Rossville man dies in base jump accident from cliff on Portuguese Island

Penha d’Águia, Madeira – (WDEF) The American killed over the weekend on a Portugese Island was from Rossville.

35 year old Zeke Wilson was base jumping from a cliff in the town of Penha d’Águia on Madeira Island (off the coast of Morocco.)

Local news accounts say officials believe his parachute was somehow damaged and did not open. And winds were not favorable.

They say he landed on the mountain side, not in the sea.

His wife, Hailey Wilson, witnessed the mishap.

Zeke Wilson owned Wilson Painting in East Ridge.