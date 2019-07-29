New coach, renewed excitement for McMinn Central

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — After four straight losing seasons, the Chargers are ready for a change. That’s coming with a new coaching staff and renewed sense of excitement.

The past is in the past for the Chargers as every team starts over with a clean slate August 23rd.

- Advertisement -

“Anytime you have a change, you know, there seems to be a little bit of excitement,” the Chargers new head coach Derrick Davis said.

Excitement and confidence for the 2019 Chargers as longtime football coach Derrick Davis brings his talents and his staff to McMinn Central.

“I think he’s got more, like, trust in us. He’s caring more. He’s putting more work in with us,” senior quarterback Nate Austin said.

Related Article: Drew Akins Looking to Turn Around Walker Valley Football Team

“I think they bring a lot of energy. They definitely want us to win. I like where they’re going with this, and I think that we can have a very successful year,” senior running back and linebacker Jordan Ledford said.

A much needed successful year. The Chargers have only seen one win in the last two years.

“I really want to fight for a better season this year. Last year really hurt my feelings. It really hurt the year before too,” senior offensive lineman Nathan Bousquet said.

“Last season, I feel like we just came out and just from the start of the year we didn’t have that edge with us to be here and to work,” Austin said. “This year, I feel like we’re ready to come out and we’re going to be good this year and surprise some people.”

The Chargers also have experience on their side this year.

“We’ve got a good group coming out this year. I think we have like 22 seniors or something coming back out. It’s pretty much the guys I’ve played with most my life. So, I think we’ve got a good show to put on,” Ledford said. “I’m going to be coming out explosive. I know the team’s going to be right behind me.”

It’s all engines ahead for this team of best friends and brothers.

“Last year was last year. We’ve got to move on. Even the teams that won a lot of games last year, this is a new season for everybody,” Davis said.

“I feel it this year. You know, you always have those gut feelings and I think that we’ll be ready. We’ve got something to prove this year,” Ledford said.

McMinn Central starts the season off against cross-county rival McMinn County on August 23.