Moral Monday Until Justice Is Served

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Members of the African-American clergy are still calling for Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond to resign.

Today they held a peaceful protest outside of the Sheriff’s office, and prayed for Local officials.

Reverend Timothy Careathers of Westside Missionary Baptist Church says, “We know that police brutality ain’t the only problem in our city. But it is a problem in our city and we are going to make sure that we give voice to that.”

The ministers call it Moral Monday.

“In the name of Jesus, God look on our mayor, look on our county mayor, look on our commissioners, God look on our city Mayor, look on our city commissioners, Oh God our Councilmen. God you know who they are and God you know what they need.” a church member prays.

These African American ministers and pastors plan to revisit this peaceful protest and pray for city leaders every Monday until some sort of justice is served.

The protesters’ believe two Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputies mistreated a man during a traffic stop two weeks ago.

Reverend Careathers says, “We’re praying that the people of God come together and we give voice, not be the voice, but give voice to those that have no voice and demand love and justice in the world.”

His attorney says the deputies beat and then illegally performed a roadside cavity search of James Myron Mitchell.

The two deputies are on leave while the incident is under investigation.

Kevin Muhammad says, “So we don’t negotiate with men like Jim Hammond who allows this brutality to continue to exist in our city. That’s what the people are here for. That’s why we are not talking to him. Ain’t nothing to talk to him about until he grants justice to our people.”

Church members showed up to support their pastors.

David Lawson says, “If you get consideration, at least you know that somebody is listening. and Maybe, just maybe they’ll understand the problems that we are having and the issue of uh aggressive policing techniques for the black community.”

The same group plans to show up again at the Hamilton County Courthouse next Monday.