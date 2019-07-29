Mocs Football Adds Three More Transfers Before Starting Practice This Week

(gomocs.com) University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head coach Rusty Wright announced the addition of three new transfers today. The Mocs welcome running back Elijah Ibitokun-Hanks (Albany), offensive lineman Colin Truett (Cincinnati) and receiver Reginald Henderson (MTSU).

Ibitokun-Hanks is a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining in the fall of 2019. He was a three-year starter at Albany, earning STATS FCS Third Team All-American honors in 2016. That season he was fourth in the FCS and led the CAA with 1,401 rushing yards. He only played one game due to an injury in 2017, but the Newark, N.J., native posted 767 yards and four TDs last season.

Henderson is a junior from Belle Glade, Fla., who appeared in six games last season for the Blue Raiders. He played in 11 games over the last two seasons, mostly on special teams. He is eligible immediately and has two years to play at UTC. Henderson and Cincinnati transfer Tyrin Summers both attended Clewiston High School in Clewiston, Fla.

Truett comes to UTC from Lebanon, Ohio, after spending last season at Cincinnati. He was a second-team 2017 Journal-News All-Area Football Team as a senior at Lebanon High School.

“All three of these guys have a chance to help us this year,” stated Wright. “They will definitely provide us some depth at needed positions and have the opportunity to push our returning guys for some time on the field.”

The Mocs open practice on Wednesday, July 31, in preparation for the 2019 season. The opener is set for Thursday, Aug. 29, against Eastern Illinois at 7:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) at Finley Stadium. Season tickets are also on sale now. Click the “Tickets” tab at the top of the page for complete information or to order now.