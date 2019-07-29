Meigs Co Ready to Take the Next Step With Talented Team

If you’re looking for a team in the Tennessee Valley to make a run at a state title, Meigs County should be on that list.

The Tigers have been dynamite the last couple of years, and they return a lot of talent, including an all-state quarterback.

Said head coach Jason Fitzgerald:”Not going to sugar coat it or anything. We’ve got some football players.”

Said quarterback Aaron Swafford:”We have weapons all over the field.”

Said lineman Chris Wood:”Our defense is still going to be pretty good. ‘Cause we still got some dogs out there.”

And Meigs County has been the top dog the last three years.

Said Fitzgerald:”Last game of the regular season last year, we tied the school record for regular season wins in-a-row with 27.”

Aaron Swafford will likely own a lot of school records.

He’s the reigning Class 2A player of the year, and he’s 39-4 as the Tigers starting quarterback going into his senior year.

Said Swafford:”I like to not only win, but one of my key things is out work people. Because people see that and notice that. People want that on their team.”

Said Fitzgerald:”If Aaron played full time defense, he might be a better defensive player than he is an offensive player. He has got that attitude he will light you up. He’s just a competitor.”

Meigs County lost in the state quarterfinals in 2017, and the state semi-finals in 2018.

They’re ready to take the next step this season.

Said Wood:”Stay on our grind. Focus on what we’ve been doing and keep on grinding.”

Said Fitzgerald:”The good thing is this group I’ve got right now, they really like to play football. I mean it’s not a struggle to get them out here and get’em going. They really just like playing.”