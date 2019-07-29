Lookouts Fall in Extra Innings Again to Smokies For 5th Straight Loss

(lookouts.com) Chattanooga found themselves yet again, in another extra innings shoot-out as they come out on the losing end to the Tennessee Smokies 4-3. It was Chattanooga’s fifth consecutive loss.

The Smokies set the tone early in the first inning, getting on the board first thanks to an Ian Rice single to left scoring Roberto Caro.

Then the Lookouts evened the score in the bottom half to one apiece as OF Jose Siri went deep with a solo shot for his tenth dinger of the year.

After that, it was the arms between the two teams that were on display. Southpaw Packy Naughton shined yet again for Chattanooga as he went six innings deep allowing a lone run, on three hits, while fanning six as he earned a no decision.

The Smokies starter RHP Thomas Hatch‘s outing, was short but effective as he only pitched three and a third innings holding the Lookouts to a run, on three hits.

With the two teams, trading zeros all the way into extras, it was the Smokies who upped the score in the tenth thanks to a Jared Young single to right scoring Vimael Machin.

Though, the Lookouts were down they were not out, as they tied the score back up in the bottom half with a Taylor Trammell fielder’s choice scoring Brantley Bell.

Going to the eleventh inning, it was the Smokies who had the upper hand as they tagged RHP Wyatt Strahan for a pair of runs to retake the lead 4-2, as Machin had the big single to center.

Chattanooga rallied back with a run, but fell short as Gavin LaValley came up empty to close out the ballgame on a check swing.

The Lookouts are back in action tomorrow at 7:15 PM as Reds top pitching prospect RHP Tony Santillan (2-8, 4.81 ERA) gets the ball versus RHP Alex Lange 2-3, 4.09 ERA).