Family filing suit against Bradley County Sheriff over wrong address SWAT raid

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A family is suing the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office after a 2018 SWAT team raid of their home, which turned out to be the wrong address.

Both the BCSO and the Drug Enforcement Agency later apologized to the Renck family.

The family says the incident still affects them today.

The lawsuit says family began experiencing “extreme fear, difficulty sleeping, anxiety, nervousness, and related mental and emotional harm.”

It also says their 7-year-old child “began experiencing nightmares, was scared to fall asleep, and showed ongoing signs of anxiety and fear.”

In May of 2018, Spencer Renck talked about his child’s trauma from the event.

“Now I might have to come sleep upstairs with him so he might feel safe in his own house to go to sleep because somebody didn’t do their job correctly.”

The raid was the end of a 10-month long investigation into the murder of a young pregnant woman – with agents believing the suspects were at a house on the same road as the Rencks.

A spokesman for the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office says they can not comment on open litigation.