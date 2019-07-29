EPA removing top soil from some Chattanooga homes because of lead

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The E-P-A is concerned about lead in the soil of some homes along Bailey Avenue in Chattanooga.

The agency sent a letter to residents here in March, saying they were going to test the soil in the area.

In May, the owner of this home was notified there was indeed lead in the top soil, and he would need to have it removed.

Now, The E-P-A is paying for the project.

Resident Caleb Stambaugh “I have not talked to any of my neighbors, but I have seen several homes throughout the neighborhood that have gone, undergone the same process starting in May of this year, probably about a half dozen houses.”

Stambaugh says the E-P-A has said they will put the yard back as close to its original condition as possible.