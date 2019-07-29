Chattanooga Police investigate after reports of teens pointing guns at Greenway Farms

HIXSON, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police are investigating after a woman says she and her friends were held at gunpoint at Greenway Farms in Hixson.

It happened on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

So far it has received a lot of attention on social media.

The woman posted a picture of the suspects, who look like teenage boys. Two of them are holding something that appears to be a gun. She is urging people who know who these teens are to come forward.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Chattanooga Police.