I-24 repairs causing lane closures through Monday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation says they’re working on repairs on I-24 Eastbound.

They’re working on sawing and removing damaged concrete slabs and re-pouring them with new concrete. TDOT says it will take several hours to harden.

TDOT says the road work is near mile marker 183 near the S. Germantown Road Exit.

Construction is said to be completed on Monday around 6:00 a.m.

A detour is on South Terrace for traffic to detour down to the next I-24 EB on-ramp.

Officials are asking you to use caution when driving in the area.