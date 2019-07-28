2 dead following Sunday morning shooting.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police say one woman is dead and a man was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting on East 28th Street.
We spoke with friends of the woman who say she was a beautiful person and was changing her life around for the better.
Catrina Cable is the founder of Cry for the broken, which helps women in prostitution get a clean start.
Cable is a friend of Audrey Albritton, the thirty-four year old woman who was shot and killed.
After the initial response to the shooting, CPD responded to a house on Kemp Drive where they found the suspect, Paul Kulikowski, inside threatening suicide.
The SWAT team responded and found Kulikowiski dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The incident is still being investigated and we will update you as the story develops.