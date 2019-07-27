Coming school year prompts school clean-ups

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – This morning, volunteers at schools across the district got their hands dirty prepping the schools for the start of class.

Parents, students, the community, and local businesses signed up to help the district with their Better Together Day.

“Better Together Day” is the first of it’s kind for Hamilton County Schools.

“It’s a lot of work, and you don’t even notice it until you come in and be involved in it and be hands-on. It’s just rewarding to be apart of the team and help anyway we can,” said one of the many volunteers.

Today hundreds of volunteers from around the district came together to do some summer cleaning before the start of school.

Some of the work included painting classrooms, weeding and pressure washing buildings.

Frida Uwimana knows a clean school means a good start for kids.

“Elementary School starts really soon so we are out here today putting mulch on the playground , pulling weeds out, we we’re decorating classrooms and making sure they are ready for the students when they come back”

All leading up to that first day of school on August 7th.

Hamilton County Schools hopes this special day serves as a reminder that you can always find ways to give back.