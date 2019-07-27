Coahulla Creek preps to make history with biggest senior class

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — Last season, Coahulla Creek snapped a 27 game losing streak with a much awaited win over Murray County.

The Colts have taken that win and turned it into confidence for this year as they work towards the best season in school history.

“I remember that first year we were just pushed around. We were bullied. And now, I can see us competing against all the other teams that we struggled with a lot,” senior middle linebacker Boone Creswell said.

Coahulla Creek prepares for this season with the largest senior class in football program history. Those seniors have survived two straight winless seasons, finally breaking the longest active losing streak in Georgia last September.

“It was hard putting in all that work and not getting to win a game, but seeing the rewards out of getting a win, how awesome it feels, it’s great,” senior tackle and defensive end Wade Wiggins said.

“I think they’ve seen some of the small victories that we’ve had leading up to this point, and I know they want to leave their stamp on this place and leave their legacy as the group that got it fully turned around,” head coach Caleb Bagley said.

Getting that elusive has boosted the Colts’ confidence.

“We feel like we’ve improved leaps and bounds. And they’re starting to see it. I think they understand. And that’s the biggest thing that we have to have right now is confidence,” Bagley said.

Quarterback Cade Bates returns as the Colts playcaller, adding depth to the battle tested team.

“Quarterback’s a position where you can’t replace experience. So with him being a three year starter, he’s been through the fire. He’s gotten a lot stronger in the weight room, which obviously translates to how he throws the ball,” Bagley said.

This year’s goal is to beat the school record of 2 wins in one season.

“We were close last year, but close ain’t good enough. They keep score for a reason. I do think the stage is definitely set for this to be the best season that they’ve had in the history of the school,” Bagley said.

“I am pretty positive that we are going to beat that this year, because we’re experienced, and I think we’re a good team. We work with each other, we love each other, and I think we’re a family and can do it,” Creswell said.

Coahulla Creek starts their season at Northwest Whitfield on August 23.

Stay tuned to News 12 at 11 as we preview a school a day up until the start of high school football season in this year’s 30 in 30 feature.