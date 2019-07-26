Weather Update: Friday Afternoon’s Forecast – July 26th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – The Winning Streak Continues Weather – Wise For The Weekend !



Mostly sunny skies will return for Friday afternoon. It will be warmer, but not by much. Also, it still won’t be too humid as highs will be in the upper 80’s. Fair and not as mild for Friday night , but still not bad, with lows in the mid 60’s.

Saturday & Sunday both: As of right now, the upcoming weekend is looking dry as well with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80’s to around 90 and lows in the upper 60’s. As you’ll see on our seven day forecast, our temps will remain very consistent, both in the early mornings and late afternoons.

A little more typical Summer weather will return for next week, with a few widely scattered afternoon showers and storms returning Tuesday and continuing through the middle of next week.

90 & 70 are our typical highs and lows for this time of July. Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

