Vols Basketball Enjoyed Fourth Best Attendance in the Country Last Season

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
(utsports.com) The NCAA shared its official men’s basketball attendance data for the 2018-19 season Thursday, and the numbers proved that Thompson-Boling Arena elevated its standing as one of the nation’s biggest and brightest stages for college hoops.

Tennessee ranked fourth nationally in average home attendance, drawing 19,034 fans per game last season. And UT’s total home attendance of 342,615 fans—spanning 18 games—ranked third in the country.

Tennessee sold 13,074 season tickets last season. That number by itself, without any single-game ticket sales factored in, would have been good enough to give UT the 22nd-highest average home attendance nationally.

The NCAA’s data also showed that Tennessee boasted the fourth-highest average attendance increase from 2017-18 to 2018-19, as home crowds at Thompson-Boling Arena grew by an average of 2,824 fans last year.

Taking all games into consideration—home, road and neutral-site—a total of 621,136 fans watched the Vols in-person last season. That also ranked fourth among all Division I teams.

Vol fans have become known for their “Feed the Floor” mantra, which has helped bolster Tennessee’s homecourt advantage in tangible ways. The Vols will enter the 2019-20 season tied for the nation’s longest active home win streak at 26 games. The Big Orange were a perfect 18-0 on Rocky Top last season.

In total, more than 24.6 million fans attended 5,364 Division I games featuring 351 teams last season. The average Division I attendance for 2018-19 was 4,593.

Among conferences, the SEC ranked second in average attendance (11,527) and third in total attendance (2.8 million) last season.

TOTAL HOME ATTENDANCE

Rank School           Games    Total

1.       Syracuse         19             417,852

2.       Kentucky         18             390,510

3.       TENNESSEE  18             342,615

4.       UNC                 16            315,436

5.       Indiana             21            319,335

 

AVERAGE HOME ATTENDANCE

Rank School             Games    Total

1.       Syracuse          19             21,992

2.       Kentucky          18             21,965

3.       UNC                 16             19,715

4.       TENNESSEE   18             19,034

5.       Wisconsin        15              17,170

 

LARGEST AVG. ATTENDANCE INCREASE

Rank School           2018-19   2017-18    Increase

1.      Memphis         14,065      6,225        7,840

2.      Marquette       15,611      12,323       3,288

3.      Cincinnati        11,256      8,081         3,175

4.      TENNESSEE   19,034     16,210       2,824

5.      Pittsburgh         6,749       4,117         2,632

 

TOTAL ATTENDANCE – ALL GAMES

Rank School             Total

1.      Kentucky           664,559

2.      Virginia             647,934

3.      Michigan State 638,448

4.      TENNESSEE   621,136

5.      Syracuse          618,344

 

 

