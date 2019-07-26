Titans Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown Hurt on First Day of Camp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee running back Derrick Henry and rookie wide receiver A.J. Brown both left practice very early on the first day of the Titans’ training camp.

Coach Mike Vrabel says both Henry and Brown are day to day with the Titans preferring to err on the side of caution.

“Clearly, we’re not going to jeopardize a player’s health,” Vrabel said Friday. “There’s nothing more important than the health of the football team. So we’re not going to jeopardize anybody’s health for one extra rep in practice.”

Vrabel hadn’t met yet with trainer Todd Toricelli but said hopefully both Henry and Brown will get back to contribute this preseason.

Henry, who ran for 1,059 yards last season, departed quietly after a running backs drill during individual work. He did not return. Henry was AFC offensive player of December after running for 625 yards with eight touchdowns on 97 carries, and he is expected to be a major part of the Titans’ offense this season.

Brown is the Titans’ second-round draft choice from Mississippi. The wide receiver’s left leg went out from under him as he slipped running a hitch route during an individual period. He walked inside accompanied by a trainer and did not return. Brown dealt with a hamstring issue late during the offseason program.

