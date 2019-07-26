Red Wolves Have Not Tasted Defeat in Two Months

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) After a week off, the Chattanooga Red Wolves are back home Saturday against FC Tuscon.

Tuscon beat the Red Wolves 4-0 in their first meeting of the season on May 18th, but Chattanooga has not lost to anybody since that setback.

When you go two months without losing a soccer match, life is pretty good.

Said keeper Alex Mangels:”It has been a good run for us. We’ve had eight games unbeaten. Would have liked to have had a few more wins in there, but at the same time too, it speaks a lot about the character of the group.”

Said forward Sito Seoane:”Right now I think we have an identity of like a hard working team I think that is hard to beat.”

And the Red Wolves are really hard to beat at home.

No opponent has left Chattanooga with a dub this season.

Said Seoane:”I believe that if you are going to have a good season, you have to be strong at home. We’ve been doing that. The surface that we play. Our stadium is something that’s different to the rest of the league. So every time they come here, they struggle to kind of get used to the surface. The heat.”

Said Mangels:”Now that teams know we haven’t lost at home, we’ve got a target on our backs. So everyone is going to come here with the goal to be that first team to beat us.”

Chattanooga currently sits fourth in the league standings, which would qualify them for the playoffs, but there’s still two months to go in the regular season.

Said Mangels:”We could go anywhere in the standings. At this point there are so many teams that are right around us. It has really proven to be a competitive league.”

Said Seoane:”If I’m not mistaken, there’s 12 games left. We have to approach every game like it was a final from now on.”

Chattanooga and Tuscon will face off at 7pm Saturday night at Chattanooga Christian.