Erlanger announces expansion to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) — Erlanger is expanding to Cleveland with two new medical facilities.

Construction is underway in Bradley County. Coming in November, this will be Erlanger’s first Cleveland based medical facility. It will offer several different services including an urgent care center, primary care clinic and a specialty clinic.

- Advertisement -

A second Erlanger primary care office is slated to open early next year at the village green town center.

“We have patients everyday traveling mainly to Chattanooga but some of our other locations as well traveling from Bradley and Polk County to see our physicians so these two new clinics in Cleveland will enable more convenient access for these patients and their families,” said Matthew Gibson, the Erlanger Heath System Chief Strategy Officer.

Cleveland Mayor Kevin Brooks says this will be good for the community.

Related Article: Local family remembers being in Anchorage for 1964 earthquake

“We are so thankful for our partners and our friends at Erlanger who are investing truly an amazing amount of capital as well as expertise for healthcare and public safety in our area,” Mayor Brooks said.

He says it will also help the economy.

“Anytime we can have any company invest these many millions of dollars here in Cleveland, Tennessee. We welcome that. We welcome the fact they are helping our economy because these construction projects bring dozens and dozens of jobs,” Mayor Brooks said.

All in all Erlanger hopes this will make it more convenient for patients.

“Not everyone for lower acuity needs to come for this campus so we are just trying to make it easier especially for those less significant illnesses for folks to get that care get that access closer to where they live and work,” Gibson said.