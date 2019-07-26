Emily’s List of Weekend Activities – July 26, 2019

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — There’s a lot to do in Chattanooga, and in nearby cities this weekend.

Head over to Dalton on Friday night for some live music at the Off the Rails Summer Music Series.

Both the bands LUTHI and Masseuse are performing Friday night.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. at Burr Performing Arts Park.

You can check out Little Shop of Horrors at the Chattanooga Theatre Centre all weekend long.

This sci-fi musical and comedy is being performed Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.

The show on Sunday is at 2:30 p.m.

We’re supposed to have great weather this weekend. Why not take advantage of it, and head to a soccer game Saturday night?

See the Chattanooga Red Wolves take on Tucson at David Stanton Field.

The game starts at 7 p.m.

West 8th Street in West Village will turn into a ballad zone Saturday night.

The Dueling Piano Guys will be playing some of your favorite songs.

That’s all happening from 6 to 9 p.m.

If you like ’90s country music, you’ll want to check out Neon Moon Saturday night.

This tribute band will help you relive some of the country hits from the ’90s – from Garth Brooks to Randy Travis.

The show starts at 9 p.m. at the Songbirds South Stage.