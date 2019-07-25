Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – July 25th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – The Winning Streak Continues Weather – Wise For Awhile! Enjoy It!



Expect clear skies through the morning. It will be very pleasant again, with lows between 60-62.

Wall to wall sunshine will return for Thursday,and another great looking afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80’s. After another nice mild start, Friday looks good as well, with mostly sunny skies and highs back in the upper 80’s. .

Right now, the upcoming weekend is looking dry as well with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80’s to around 90 and lows in the upper 60’s.

A little more typical Summer weather will return for next week!

90 & 70 are our typical highs and lows for this time of July. Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

