NPSL Founders Cup Relaunched as NPSL Members Cup

(chattanoogafc.com) – The National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) is relaunching the NPSL Founders Cup as the NPSL Members Cup.

Since the Summit for American Soccer was held in Chattanooga in 2018, the Chattanooga FC has worked alongside over a dozen independent soccer clubs across the United States to create a new model for soccer in the US.

Chattanooga FC will join five other clubs including Detroit City, New York Cosmos, Milwaukee Torrent, Napa Valley 1839 FC, and Michigan Stars FC. Each club will play five home and five away matches throughout August, September, and October.

Club Chairman, Tim Kelly said, “As it has been for the past 10 years, the Chattanooga Football Club continues to be committed to put a great soccer team on the field, create an incredible fan experience, represent our city well on national and international stages and make a positive impact in our community. We are positioned for even greater growth in the years ahead. Diligent and steady work along with vibrant community engagement is leading our transition to the next level of soccer. We look forward to taking this step alongside our loyal supporters and new shareholders both locally and abroad.”

More information and a full schedule can be found at https://www.npsl.com/members-cup/.

The NPSL Members Cup will be governed by United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA) and brought into the NPSLcorporate structure, managed by NPSL staff with NPSL member participants.